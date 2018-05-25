Bear killed by officers near Gresham apartment complex

A bear that had wandered into a Gresham residential area was killed by officers early Friday morning.

Gresham police said first social media reports of the bear were on Thursday near Southeast 190th Drive and Southeast Giese Road. They received more reports of the bear around midnight around West Powell Boulevard and Southwest Duniway. Then another report at Southeast 188th Avenue and East Burnside Street.

Officers located the bear, about 4 to 5 feet in size, near the 1300 block of Northeast 183rd.

Police said the area is residential and officers had no choice but to put the bear down for the safety of the public.

The bear's body was taken to the Gresham Police Department where it is waiting to be picked up by Oregon State Police.

No other information about the incident is available at this time.

Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.