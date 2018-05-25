Deputies searching for suspect accused of breaking into vehicles in Aloha

Washington County deputies are searching for a suspect that was breaking into vehicles early Friday morning.

The Washington County Sheriff's Office said a call came in just after 4 a.m. in the 17400 block of Southwest Althea Lane.

According to the sheriff's office, a homeowner woke up to someone breaking into two of their vehicles. The homeowner armed themselves with a gun and chased the suspect.

Deputies arrived on the scene and are tracking the suspect with a K-9, along with help from officers with the Beaverton Police Department and Hillsboro Police Department.

A description of the suspect is not available at this time.

Anyone with information about this incident should contact the Washington County Sheriff's Office.

