Memorial Day weekend: Events planned across Portland metro area

Monday marks Memorial Day, the federal holiday observed the last Monday of May to remember fallen members of the U.S. armed forces. While many plan to spend the long weekend out of town, there are a several events going on in the Portland metro area for those who have opted to stay.

The Portland Rose Festival’s CityFair kicks off its opening weekend on the waterfront Friday evening. There are rides, food vendors, entertainment all weekend and Monday, along with fireworks Friday night.

FOX 12's Andy Carson got a taste of a unique food at CityFair.

The Multnomah County Fair is Saturday through Monday at Oaks Amusement Park in southeast Portland. The park recently debuted its newest roller coaster, which FOX 12’s Joe V. took a ride on earlier this week.

Several wineries are holding events over the long weekend including Raptor Ridge Winery and Cliff Creek Cellars, both in Newberg.

On Memorial Day, the Oregon Zoo is offering military families free admission and discounts at the zoo store and restaurants.

And for those who want to salute those who have served, both the Washington Department of Veterans’ Affairs and Oregon Department of Veterans' Affairs have statewide lists of ceremonies taking place Monday.

For more information on holiday weekend events, check out the FOX 12 event calendar, which is constantly updated with happenings around Portland.

