McMinnville police asking for video surveillance relating to ass - KPTV - FOX 12

McMinnville police asking for video surveillance relating to assault case

Posted: Updated:
KPTV file image KPTV file image
MCMINNVILLE, OR (KPTV) -

The McMinnville Police Department is asking for the public's help with locating video surveillance that may help solve a violent assault.

Police said a woman was severely assaulted after arriving home from work around 3 a.m. on May 12.

Police are now looking for video surveillance footage along certain parts of highway between McMinnville and the Tualatin area, between the hours of 2 a.m. and 4 a.m. on May 12.

  • Tualatin-Sherwood Highway between I-5 and Hwy 99W
  • Hwy 99W through Sherwood
  • Hwy 99W through Newberg / Dundee
  • Springbrook RD in Newberg, between Hwy 99W and Wilsonville RD
  • Hwy 18 Bypass / “Newberg-Dundee Bypass” between Hwy 219 and Hwy 99W
  • Hwy 99W through Lafayette
  • Hwy 18 Bypass / “Dayton Bypass” between Hwy 99W and the south end of McMinnville

Anyone who may have a video surveillance system that clearly records the roadway is asked to call the McMinnville Police Department's tipline at 503-434-2337. Police ask that you leave your name, address, phone number, and business name if applicable.

Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation.  All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.