McMinnville police asking for video surveillance relating to assault case

The McMinnville Police Department is asking for the public's help with locating video surveillance that may help solve a violent assault.

Police said a woman was severely assaulted after arriving home from work around 3 a.m. on May 12.

Police are now looking for video surveillance footage along certain parts of highway between McMinnville and the Tualatin area, between the hours of 2 a.m. and 4 a.m. on May 12.

Tualatin-Sherwood Highway between I-5 and Hwy 99W

Hwy 99W through Sherwood

Hwy 99W through Newberg / Dundee

Springbrook RD in Newberg, between Hwy 99W and Wilsonville RD

Hwy 18 Bypass / “Newberg-Dundee Bypass” between Hwy 219 and Hwy 99W

Hwy 99W through Lafayette

Hwy 18 Bypass / “Dayton Bypass” between Hwy 99W and the south end of McMinnville

Anyone who may have a video surveillance system that clearly records the roadway is asked to call the McMinnville Police Department's tipline at 503-434-2337. Police ask that you leave your name, address, phone number, and business name if applicable.

