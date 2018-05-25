Police: Employee injured in robbery at Woodburn restaurant

One person was injured in a robbery that happened at Gina's Restaurant in Woodburn Thursday morning.

Officers responded to the report of an armed robbery at the restaurant, located at 1186 North Pacific Highway, at 9:32 a.m.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found one victim who received a serious laceration to her arm during a struggle with the suspect who had a knife.

The victim was taken to an area hospital where she is listed as stable.

After the robbery, the suspect fled the area with an undisclosed amount of cash.

The suspect is described as a white man in his 20s, about 5 feet 9 inches tall, weighs 180 pounds, with medium to neck-length dark brown hair. He was last seen wearing a white baseball cap with a blue or green bill, white t-shirt, dark green coveralls and light-colored shoes with dark soles.

Police said they believe the suspect was in the area between the back of Gina's Restaurant/Woodburn Laundromat and the Woodburn Les Schwab parking lot around 7:50 a.m. until the time of the robbery.

Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to call 503-982-2345.

Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.