Body recovered from Columbia River near North Portland Harbor

A man's body was recovered from the Columbia River near the east end of the North Portland Harbor.

Multnomah County Sheriff's Office River Patrol deputies responded to the report of a body in the water at 9:40 a.m. Friday.

Crews recovered the body a short time later.

A death investigation is underway and the body was turned over to the Multnomah County Medical Examiner's Office.

No other details were released.

