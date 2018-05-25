Douglas County suspends recycling service due to Chinese ban

The Douglas County Landfill and transfer stations, along with its recycling partner, will be suspending all recycling efforts in the county.

The News-Review reports that the operations will be suspended June 1. The Douglas County Public Works Department in a statement Thursday cited a Chinese ban on some recyclables as the reason for the change.

Newspaper, plastic containers, plastic bottles, paper, glass and cardboard will not be collected for the time being.

County officials are asking county residents to dispose of those items at the landfill and transfer stations as refuse, along with other household waste. But they said they encourage citizens to continue separating recycling from garbage, in hopes this will be a temporary situation.

Officials are working with the DEQ to obtain the necessary permits to dispose of recycled items in the landfill.

