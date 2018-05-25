Gorge Express bus begins service, will offer 7-day, year-round rides

The Columbia Gorge Express bus started service Friday morning, marking its third year of service.

For now, locals hoping to catch a ride can board the bus Friday, Saturday and Sunday at the Gateway Transit Center.

Starting June 11, however, the service will offer rides every day of the week, year-round, taking passengers as far east as Hood River.

ODOT said the expanded operations come as the service has been growing in popularity.

"People are really positive and excited about the service," Jake Warr, Columbia Gorge Express manager, said. "It's just grown year by year, more people have been riding and talking about it."

The bus will also make stops at Rooster Rock State Park, Multnomah Falls and Cascade Locks, according to ODOT.

A round-trip ticket from Gateway Transit Center to Multnomah Falls costs five dollars. An all-day, hop-on/hop-off pass costs $15 dollars for individuals and $40 dollars for a group of up to four people with group passes only available online. Children six and under ride free.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit the Columbia Gorge Express website.

Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.