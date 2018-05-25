Oregon lawmakers call on Amtrak to investigate possible hate crime involving PSU student

Oregon lawmakers sent a letter to the president of Amtrak calling on the company to investigate a possible hate crime involving a Portland State University student found severely beaten in California.

Aaron Salazar, 22, was on his way back to Portland after visiting family in Colorado when he was found unconscious with serious injuries near train tracks in Truckee, California on May 15.

Family members believe Salazar was attacked by someone he met on the train and that he was targeted because he is gay.

U.S. senators Ron Wyden and Jeff Merkley, along with members of Congress Earl Blumenauer, Peter DeFazio, Kurt Schrader and Suzanne Bonamici signed a letter that was sent to Amtrak President Richard Anderson on Friday.

The letter states Salazar’s injuries “suggest that this incident may have been a hate crime” that occurred during a layover in California.

The Oregon lawmakers urged Amtrak to “utilize all available resources to promptly investigate this case.”

The full letter is available at this link.

