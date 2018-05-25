Drunk driver gets 4 years for crash that killed her dad in Gresham

A drunk driver who caused a violent crash last year and left her injured father at the scene was sentenced to just over four-and-a-half years in prison Friday.

According to court documents, Alma Santiago, 29, lost control of her white 2007 Kia Rio in Gresham last year after drinking “a couple shots and some beers” at a family gathering.

After the gathering, she attempted to drive herself, her mom and her dad home, but crashed in the 16500 block of Southeast Foster Road around 1:30 a.m.

The impact of the collision caused the vehicle to flip and land on its roof, law enforcement said.

Immediately after the crash Santiago, bloodied, slid out of the car and caught a ride with her friend, Martiza Montelongo-Sanchez, 25, leaving her mom and dad at the crash scene to change into fresh clothes, according to court documents.

Santiago later acknowledged to law enforcement that she knew her father had been hurt.

Her father was transported to a hospital that night with life-threatening injuries and died three days later, court documents state.

At the crash scene Sept. 10, Santiago’s mother told responders that her husband had been driving and she had been in the passenger seat.

Santiago admitted to driving drunk in court May 11. She also pleaded guilty to criminally negligent homicide and hit-and-run involving injuries.

In court Friday, Santiago was sentenced to four years and seven months in prison. After she is released from prison, she will serve three years’ post-prison supervision.

Her driver's license was suspended for life.

All charges against her friend, Montelongo-Sanchez, were dropped earlier this month.

