Firefighters extinguish piles of burning scrap wood near Hillsboro High School

Huge flames lit up the sky Friday night as firefighters worked to extinguish large piles of burning scrap wood near Hillsboro High School.

Tualatin Valley Fire and Rescue responded just before 8:30 p.m. and temporarily closed the 3200 block of Southeast Minter Bridge Road.

The fire-fighting agency said the blaze started from embers that caught fire on a pile of wood chips. From there, the fire blew additional embers into a scrap wood pile, which turned into a two-alarm blaze.

A spokesperson for the department said firefighters deployed 1,700 feet of hose and utilized tens of thousands of gallons of water Friday night.

Firefighters said they are not concerned about air quality issues. Crews are expected to remain on scene through Friday night to keep the flames in check.

"We're just trying to keep the embers at bay," a spokesman for the department said.

Firefighters with the Cornelius Fire Department, Metro West, and officers with the Hillsboro Police Department were also on scene Friday night.

TV&R says there is no danger to nearby homes or structures.

