Suspect in PSU hit-and-run facing attempted murder charges

A 61-year-old man identified as a suspect in a hit-and-run Friday is facing attempted murder charges.

According to Portland police, Greg Philip Porter, 61, was taken into custody at Northeast 16th Avenue and Northeast Glisan Street.

During the hit-and-run, police say a driver jumped the sidewalk near the university and hit three women, seriously injuring them.

All three were rushed to the hospital, and one was in critical condition Friday afternoon. A second was in serious condition and the third woman's family asked that her condition not be released to the public.

Porter faces charges including three counts of attempted murder, three counts of assault in the first degree and reckless driving, according to the bureau.

Police say the driver, who they suspect to be Porter, left the scene after hitting the women with a blue Mazda Tribute.

A bureau spokesperson said officers will search the vehicle once a warrant is obtained.

No additional suspects or vehicles were being sought in the case.

John Strong, a witness to the hit-and-run Friday, said he doesn't think the hit-and-run was an accident.

"He clearly was trying to stay on the sidewalk, accelerating, trying to get as many people as he could," Strong said. "The vehicle moved so fast, it's hard to tell you if it ran over the girls, or if they went up and hit the hood and they flew off."

Detectives continue to investigate and ask anyone with additional information to call the Portland Police Bureau.

Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.