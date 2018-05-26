Portland police investigating shooting in NW Portland

Portland police are investigating a shooting in Chinatown that left one man injured.

Police responded to the report of gunfire near Northwest 6th Avenue and Northwest Everett Street around 1:15 a.m on Saturday.

During the investigation, police learned that a man was reported at an area hospital with a serious but non-life-threatening injury.

Officers said they have not located any suspects in connection with the shooting and there are no suspect descriptions at this time.

The Gang Enforcement Team responded to assume the investigation.

Anyone who witnessed this shooting or who possesses video surveillance footage of the area is asked to contact the Portland Police Bureau Tactical Operations Division's Gang Enforcement Team at 503-823-4106.

