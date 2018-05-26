Police: Robbery at Woodburn restaurant that left an employee injured was staged

A Woodburn robbery that took place on Thursday leaving an employee injured was staged, according to police.

Police originally reported to a robbery that took place at Gina’s Restaurant in Woodburn on Thursday morning.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found one victim who received a serious laceration to her arm during a struggle with the suspect who had a knife.

Police conducted a follow-up investigation on Friday and interviewed, Chanh Tran, 47, who had sustained an injury during the incident and deterred that she planned and orchestrated a “fake robbery.”

The staged robbery took place in front of Tran's friend, Chun Lui Huang.

Investigators learned that Tran met with her accomplice identified as Conan Dehut, 36, in the Portland area where Tran bought Debut a phone and offered him money to stage a robbery attempt at the restaurant.

Tran and Dehut practiced the “robbery” the night before, according to police.

Video surveillance showed Tran had dropped off Dehut behind the restaurant over an hour before the staged robbery and during the investigation, detectives learned the staged robbery was for Tran to make Huang fear for her own safety.

Tran cooperated with investigators and Dehut was arrested on Friday near Southeast 82nd Avenue and Southeast Johnson Creek Boulevard.

Tran and Dehut were taken to jail on charges of attempted robbery, unlawful use of a weapon and menacing.

Woodburn police are asking anyone with any information to call 503-982-2345.

Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.