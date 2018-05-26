Hundreds honor victims of MAX attack a year later at Hollywood Transit Center

Hundreds of people showed up Saturday to honor the victims in the MAX stabbing at Hollywood Transit Center as it marked one year since the devastating act of violence.

The ceremony was to honor the victims Ricky Best and Taliesin Myrddin Namkai Meche who died in the MAX train stabbing back in May 2017 as well as Micah Fletcher who was injured.

Investigators said Jeremy Christian stabbed two men, as well as Fletcher, after they tried to intervene as Christian yelled hate speech at two female passengers.

That event started at 4 p.m. outside the commemorative mural created by artist and activist Sarah Farahat who was chosen to design the tribute wall at Hollywood Transit Center.

“Much suffering happened for all of us to be standing here,” Farahat said. “For all people who struggle to survive in their bodies in the face of great adversity, this work is for you.”

Several community leaders spoke on how Portland can move forward but also how the human race can embrace love and acceptance of all people.

HAPPENING NOW: Hollywood Transit Center filled as commemorative event begins to honors victims, women targeted in MAX stabbing 1 year ago today @fox12oregon pic.twitter.com/pK612p2E2k — Sarah Hurwitz (@sehurwitz) May 26, 2018

The crowd heard from several speakers including leaders such as Wajdi Said from the Muslim Educational Trust, Rabbi Debra Kolodny from Portland Unshul and Father Rick Paperini from Christ the King Catholic Church, the church that Ricky Best attended before he was killed.

"In the meantime, we continue to love and we continue to grieve. I believe it was C.S Lewis who once wrote ‘When we love somebody intensely the sense of loss is equally intense.' I believe that when you love somebody intensely as I know the Best family loved Rick then the sense of loss is gonna be incredibly difficult. Yet, the ironic thing is we continue to love in spite of the pain loss just might bring," Father Paperini said. "So, my dear friends, we continue to grieve the loss that we remember here today."

It was emotional for the two women Destinee Mangum and Walio Mohamed who were targeted that day as it was the first time they’d been back to the transit center since the stabbing a year ago.

Their mother told FOX 12 it took an incredible amount of strength just to get to the station on Saturday.

During the ceremony, at the time of the attack, family members of each victim rang a bell from the Buddhist Daihonzan Henjyoji Temple followed by Saeeda Wright singing Andra Day’s “Rise Up."

Afterward, community members placed flowers next to the wall and hugged family members of the victims.

