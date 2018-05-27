Missing 10-year-old Gresham boy found safe - KPTV - FOX 12

Missing 10-year-old Gresham boy found safe

GRESHAM, OR (KPTV) -

Gresham police say a missing 10-year-old boy has been found safe. 

Police said Joshua Frison was last seen going to a friend’s house in Gresham Saturday night near Southeast 182nd Avenue and Southeast Main Street. 

On Sunday afternoon, police reported that Frison had been located and is now with his family. 

