Small fire quickly extinguished at Lloyd Center Mall - KPTV - FOX 12

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) -

A small fire under a kiosk inside the Lloyd Center Mall was quickly extinguished. 

The fire was reported at about 12:30 p.m. Sunday, according to Portland Fire & Rescue. 

PF&R said mall security put out the fire with an extinguisher. Crews were on scene helping to clear the smoke and reset the alarm. 

At this time, there is no word on what caused the fire. 

