Historic sundial stolen from Longview Civic Circle park

Police are investigating after a sundial with historical significance to the city of Longview was stolen.

The metal sundial was reported stolen Saturday from the Longview Civic Circle park.

It was donated to the city by the Daughters of the American Revolution in 1939 and commemorates the Monticello Convention of 1852.

The sundial is estimated to weigh more than 100 pounds.

Anyone who has information on the item’s location or suspect information is asked to contact the Longview Police Department at (360) 577-3098 and reference case number L18-2901.

