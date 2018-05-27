Deputies investigating after cat intentionally killed, dismembered in Rock Creek

Deputies are investigating an animal cruelty case after they say a cat was intentionally killed and dismembered in the Rock Creek area.

The cat was found Sunday afternoon on a neighbor’s lawn in the 2900 block of Northwest 178th Avenue decapitated and dismembered.

Investigators said someone did it intentionally and have ruled out the possibility of an animal causing the injuries.

Kathryn Lyons says she knew it was her 16-year-old cat Blazer, before identifying the cat’s remaining body parts.

“The thought of somebody doing that on purpose to an animal is way more disturbing than the thought of losing our cat,” Lyons said.

At this time, there is no suspect information.

Anyone with any information about this case is asked to contact the Washington County Sheriff’s Office at 503-629-0111.

