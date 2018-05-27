Suspect arrested, 2 guns seized during shooting investigation in SE Portland

Police say a suspect was arrested and two guns were seized during a shooting investigation in southeast Portland.

Just after 11:20 p.m. Saturday, officers responded to the area of Southeast 143rd Avenue and Southeast Division Street on a report that someone had fired a gun into the air.

As officers were responding to the area, a 911 caller reported that the suspect had fired a gun into the air while inside a red 1998 Dodge Dakota truck.

The 911 called told emergency dispatchers that after the suspect fired the gun, the suspect drove to the Rollin’ Wheels Mobile Home Park, located at 14222 Southeast Division Street, and had parked there.

Officers arrived and found the suspect inside the truck. Upon contacting the suspect, two guns were found inside the truck and the suspect was taken into custody without incident.

The guns that were seized included a Browning 9mm handgun and an AK-47.

As officers continued investigating, they found evidence of gunfire on Southeast Division Street.

Police said there were no reports of injury or property damage as a result of the incident.

The suspect was identified as Emanuel Venegas-Vazquez, 28.

Venegas-Vazquez was lodged at the Multnomah County Jail on charges of domestic violence menacing, two counts of menacing, theft in the first degree by receiving, unlawful use of a weapon and two counts of unlawful possession of a firearm.

