Police: Suspect throws item at gas station employee in SE Portland, steals beer

A suspect was arrested after police say he stole a container of beer from a gas station in southeast Portland and threw an object at an employee.

Just before 12:15 p.m., police responded to a robbery at the Shell gas station at 2450 Southeast 122nd Ave.

Officers learned a suspect entered the store and implied he had a knife. While inside the gas station, the suspect reportedly threw an item at a gas station employee. The employee was hit by the object and was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.

Police said the suspect left the store after taking a container of beer.

Officers searched the surrounding area with help from the K-9 team. They found the suspect in the backyard of a home in the 2200 block of Southeast 124th Avenue. He was taken into custody without incident.

Police said the suspect will be identified after he is lodged at the Multnomah County Jail.

