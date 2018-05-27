Hit-and-run suspect’s former neighbor recalls seeing change in his personality

Three women remain in the hospital Sunday after a devastating hit-and-run near the Portland State University campus.

Police say 61-year old Greg Porter hit the women with an SUV Friday morning and then took off. Hours later, he was arrested by police in northeast Portland.

FOX 12 spoke with Porter's old neighbor to learn more about what happened.

“He was very kind, very sweet to me,” said Judith Lynne. “He was a teddy bear kind of a guy.”

A lovable man with a sense of humor is how Lynne in King City describes her former neighbor, Greg Porter.

“This is a pretty big shock,” said Lynne. “Some sort of a flip happened.”

Porter is accused of jumping the sidewalk in an SUV and plowing over three women.

“Last I heard, he was living on the street and had also been in and out of some sort of rehab center,” said Lynne.

She says Porter and his wife became overwhelmed with health issues and constant medical bills.

“It was pretty rocky there for the last month or so,” Lynne said.

Lynne remembers a disturbing shift in his behavior nearly a year ago. She says Porter's wife died and he changed after a procedure.

“He had some surgery and I think he was on pain medication and I noticed he acted very differently after he came back from that surgery,” Lynne said.

Porter's record comes up clean, but now, he's facing three counts of attempted murder.

Meanwhile, tears and shock for students at PSU – the unthinkable unfolding in the heart of their city.

“I’m just really upset, I don’t understand why this stuff happens all the time,” said PSU student Karah Hudman.

Of the three women who were hit, one is in critical condition, another is in serious condition, and the family of the third victim has requested not to share her condition.

Their names have not been released.

