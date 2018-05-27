Man seriously injured in stabbing in NE Portland

Police say a man was seriously injured in a stabbing in northeast Portland Sunday evening.

Just after 6:20 p.m., officers responded to a report of a stabbing in the 12400 block of Northeast Siskiyou Street.

Police arrived at the scene found a man who appeared to have been stabbed by a person with a knife. The victim was taken to the hospital with what are believed to be serious, life-threatening injuries.

Officers searched the area and found a person of interest in the assault investigation. He has been taken into custody.

A large trail of blood was visible on the road and leading up to a neighbor’s home.The bloody footprints turned to large pools of blood at the home’s stoop.

The homeowner, who didn’t want to be identified, said a neighbor showed up covered in blood begging for help. The neighbor said the victim was on his knees, and then rolled to his back, struggling to breathe. He said his neighbor said he’d been stabbed by a homeless person.

According to police, there was a fight between the victim and the person of interest in a field on the corner of Northeast 122nd Avenue and Northeast Siskiyou Street. Officers said they found evidence of the assault in the field.

Police said there is no danger to the community in relation to this incident. Investigators do not believe there are outstanding suspects.

Northeast Siskiyou Street will be closed between Northeast 122nd Avenue and Northeast 129th Avenue while police investigate.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Detective Division's Assault Detail at 503-823-0479.

