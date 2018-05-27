Two robbed in Tualatin after responding to ad on OfferUp

Police are looking for two suspects who robbed two people responding to ad on the OfferUp sales app.

The incident occurred just before 12:45 p.m. Sunday at the Tualatin Fred Meyer store.

Police learned that the victims, a man and girl, met with two men at the Tualatin Verizon store intending to buy cellphones that suspects had listed for sale through a contact the suspects claimed to have with Verizon.

The suspects had asked the victims to bring a Visa gift card preloaded with $1,200 to pay for the phones. When they tried to use the card, it didn't work.

The victims then rode with the men to the Fred Meyer to withdraw cash from the card but were unsuccessful.

One of the suspects then drove them to the back side of the store parking lot so he could smoke marijuana while the victim called Western Union to resolve the cash withdrawal issue, according to police.

Police said one suspect then pulled a stun gun from trunk and used it on the man, while the other threatened the girl with a knife.

The suspects demanded cash from the victims as well as their cellphones. The victims were able to escape with no significant injuries and flagged down a car for help. The driver called police and took the victims back to their car, which was still parked at the Tualatin Verizon store.

A witness followed the suspect's car, which was described as a green and blue Honda Civic EX sedan, southbound on Interstate 205. The witness followed the vehicle until they reached the area of Interstate 5 and Stafford Road, where the suspects threw the victim's purse out of their car.

Officers are actively investigating the incident in an attempt to identify the two suspects, who were described as Caucasian males.

Anyone with any information is asked to call Tualatin police at 503-629-0111 and reference case #18-4944.

Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.