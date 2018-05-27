Two injured following disturbance at strip club in SE Portland

Two people were injured following a disturbance at a strip club in southeast Portland Sunday evening.

Just before 5:40 p.m., officers responded to the DV8 Lounge, located at 5021 Southeast Powell Blvd.

A 911 caller reported that a disturbance had occurred between multiple people at the location as a customer was asked to leave.

When officers arrived, they found two people with injuries.

One person who was injured was the customer, according to witnesses. The customer sustained what was believed to be serious but non life-threatening injuries. Police said the injuries were possibly caused by a bladed instrument such as a knife.

The customer was taken to a local hospital to be treated.

The other injured person was an employee, whose injuries did not require transport to the hospital.

