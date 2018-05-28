Police: Newport mother arrested after stabbing 6-year-old child multiple times

A 6-year-old boy was stabbed multiple times by his mother before he managed to get away and run to a neighbor's apartment, according to police.

Newport Police Chief Jason Malloy told FOX 12 that neighbors called police around 6 p.m. Saturday to report the boy was covered in blood and had visible stab wounds.

Police went to the apartment of Nemoria Lynn Villagomez, 34, the boy's mother, on Northeast 60th Street. Police said Villagomez did not immediately respond, so officers went inside.

A large amount of blood was found in the living room, according to investigators, and Villagomez was discovered with a small child in a bedroom.

The 14-month-old baby was taken to the hospital to be checked out and DHS will investigate further, according to police.

The 6-year-old was transported to a Newport hospital and later flown to Portland by Life Flight with injuries described as life-threatening.

FOX 12 spoke with the boy’s aunt, Danielle Stringer, who says that he struggled to live but is now doing better.

“I got the phone call that he was at the hospital fighting for his life,” said Stringer. “She won’t talk… but they will get it out of her. And not only that, but what 6-year-old boy’s going to lie that his own mother stabbed him four times and nicked his liver.”

Villagomez was arrested on charges including aggravated attempted murder, first-degree assault and criminal mistreatment. She was booked into the Lincoln County Jail and is due in court on Tuesday. Her bail was set at $1.1 million.

Stringer said there will be a custody hearing for the children on Tuesday.

