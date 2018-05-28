Coast Guard rescues injured hiker from beach near Lincoln City - KPTV - FOX 12

Coast Guard rescues injured hiker from beach near Lincoln City

(Images: United States Coast Guard) (Images: United States Coast Guard)
A 78-year-old woman was rescued Saturday after she suffered a fall on a beach near God's Thumb.

Watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector North Bend were notified about the injured hiker at 11:14 a.m. The hiker had suffered an open-wound break on one of her ankles after she fell, according to the Coast Guard.

A MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew responded to the scene to assist North Lincoln Fire and Rescue. 

According to the Coast Guard, the aircrew had to stay high due to winds creating severe turbulence. 

The aircrew were able to hoist the hiker from the beach and transport her to emergency medical personnel waiting at a local casino parking lot.

