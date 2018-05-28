Fire damages NE Portland apartment complex, no injuries reported - KPTV - FOX 12

Fire damages NE Portland apartment complex, no injuries reported

Portland Fire & Rescue crews responded to an apartment fire early Monday morning.

Firefighters were called out to the fire, located in the 1400 block of Northeast 108th Avenue, just before 5:30 a.m.

PF&R said the fire started on the exterior of the building and quickly spread to the exterior wall of the building. Firefighters aggressively attacked the fire and were able to put it out quickly.

All affected units were cleared and no injuries were reported.

FOX 12 spoke to a woman who was driving by at the time of the fire and didn't hesitate to help.

"I broke out the front window of the front door and started pounding on doors and going in, getting people out. Then just going back in and getting people out," said Kelly Walrath.

An investigator is working to determine the cause of the fire.

