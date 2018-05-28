Driver leads deputies on high-speed chase, crashes into Clackamas River

A driver crashed into the Clackamas River Sunday night after leading deputies on a high-speed chase near Estacada.

The Clackamas County Sheriff's Office said a deputy noticed a black Land Rover commit several traffic violations at 10:10 p.m. The deputy checked the speed of the vehicle and watched as it accelerated to nearly 100 miles per hour.

The deputy attempted to pull the vehicle over, but the driver did not stop. The deputy pursued the vehicle on Highway 224 east to milepost 33 and then lost sight of the vehicle.

Later, deputies discovered that the vehicle had been driven straight off the road on a curve and landed in the Clackamas River right-side-up.

The Clackamas County Sheriff's Water Rescue Team responded to the scene and searched the vehicle, but did not locate the suspect. The sheriff's office said a rifle and a few other identifying items were found inside the vehicle.

According to the sheriff's office, a witness told deputies he yelled out to the crashed vehicle and a man responded that he was OK and did not need help.

Deputies, along with a K-9 and officers from the Sandy Police Department and Oregon City Police, searched the area. The Portland Police Bureau's Air Support Unit also responded to the scene to help search, but the suspect was not located.

Anyone with information about this incident should call the Clackamas County Sheriff's Office.

