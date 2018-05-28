Police identify 25-year-old suspect accused of stabbing man in N - KPTV - FOX 12

Police identify 25-year-old suspect accused of stabbing man in NE Portland

Todd Schneider, booking photo (Courtesy: Portland Police Bureau) Todd Schneider, booking photo (Courtesy: Portland Police Bureau)
PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) -

Police have identified the 25-year-old suspect accused of seriously injuring another man in a stabbing that happened Sunday night in northeast Portland.

Officers responded to the stabbing, located in the 12400 block of Northeast Siskiyou Street, just after 6:20 p.m.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found a man with serious, life-threatening injuries. He was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

Police said officers searched the area and located a person of interest, identified as Todd Schneider.

Schneider was later booked into the Multnomah County Jail on a charge of assault in the first degree.

Detectives are continuing to investigate the assault.

Anyone with information about Schneider or the assault is asked to contact detectives at 503-823-0479.

