Crews rescue three climbers who fell on Mount Hood; one person hoisted by helicopter

Crews rescued three climbers who fell on Mount Hood on Monday.

Emergency crews received a call about the group at around 9:45 a.m. They were in the Hogsback area of the mountain when they fell around 400 feet.

The group consisted of two women and one man. The women were able to walk to a point where they met with rescue crews. From there, heavy machinery was used to bring them to safety.

A helicopter crew was called out to rescue the man, who had sustained more severe injuries than the others in his group.

The helicopter is here. It appears they are working to get the injured climber off the mountain. pic.twitter.com/ZjxR5CFgQA — John Hendricks (@JohnKPTV) May 28, 2018

Everyone is off the mountain. One person flown out by helicopter. Two others just arrived by snow cat to Timberline. pic.twitter.com/jaGMeE1ebe — John Hendricks (@JohnKPTV) May 28, 2018

By 4:30 p.m., all of the climbers who fell had been safely removed from the mountainside. Updates on their conditions were not immediately available.

Another climber was rescued in a separate incident after falling several hundred feet near Hogsback Ridge over the weekend.

