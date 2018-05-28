Crews rescue three climbers who fell on Mount Hood; one person h - KPTV - FOX 12

Crews rescue three climbers who fell on Mount Hood; one person hoisted by helicopter

Posted: Updated:
Image: KPTV Image: KPTV
Photo: Mountain Wave Search & Rescue Photo: Mountain Wave Search & Rescue
MT. HOOD (KPTV) -

Crews rescued three climbers who fell on Mount Hood on Monday.

Emergency crews received a call about the group at around 9:45 a.m. They were in the Hogsback area of the mountain when they fell around 400 feet.

The group consisted of two women and one man. The women were able to walk to a point where they met with rescue crews. From there, heavy machinery was used to bring them to safety.

A helicopter crew was called out to rescue the man, who had sustained more severe injuries than the others in his group.

By 4:30 p.m., all of the climbers who fell had been safely removed from the mountainside. Updates on their conditions were not immediately available. 

Another climber was rescued in a separate incident after falling several hundred feet near Hogsback Ridge over the weekend.

Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.