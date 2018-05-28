Former Woodburn police officer sentenced to 5 months in jail for - KPTV - FOX 12

Former Woodburn police officer sentenced to 5 months in jail for child sex abuse

Daniel Kerbs, jail booking photo Daniel Kerbs, jail booking photo
WOODBURN, OR (KPTV) -

A former Woodburn police officer was sentenced to five months in jail after pleading guilty to first-degree online sexual corruption of a child and second-degree sex abuse.

Daniel Alvin Kerbs, 30, pleaded guilty in March and was sentenced in court Wednesday.

Kerbs was arrested in July 2017. He lived in Salem at the time.

Investigators said Kerbs knew the family of the young girl who was the victim in this case. The abuse occurred in Tigard in 2013 and 2014, according to police.

Kerbs was an officer with the Woodburn Police Department from January 2015 until March of this year.

The Statesman Journal reported Kerbs resigned from the department before disciplinary action was taken against him.

Along with five months in jail, Kerbs received five years formal probation and he was ordered to register as a sex offender.

