Naked man tells deputies ‘God has my back’ before being rescued from Columbia River

A naked man first yelled for help and then told responding boaters to “go away” before he was rescued by deputies from the Columbia River, according to the Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded to reports from boaters about a man struggling in the middle of the river near Kalama on Monday morning. They located the man, but he told them he didn’t need help and he was just trying to swim across the river.

According to deputies, the man said they didn’t need to be concerned about him, because, “God has my back.”

Deputies, however, determined the swimmer was “very tired and very cold.” As they pulled the man from the river, deputies said they discovered he was naked.

An ambulance was called to the scene and the swimmer was taken to the hospital. Deputies said he had consumed a large amount of water.

The man’s name was not released, but deputies said he was in his mid-20s and said he was from Kalama. An update was not provided on his condition.

