Retired Beaverton PD K-9 Kahz dies; 8-year career included catching 145 suspects

A retired Beaverton Police Department K-9 has died.

Beaverton police reported Monday that Kahz had passed away.

Kahz had an eight-year career with the department that included 2,800 deployments, 145 suspect captures and the seizure of more than $223,000 in drug money.

Kahz called it a career in April 2017. His handler, Officer Anthony Bastinelli, said Kahz was nearly 11 years old at that time and had heart issues.

After retiring, Kahz remained at the Bastinelli family’s home.

“Thank you for your service Kahz,” The Beaverton Police Department posted on social media Monday.

