People around Portland area pay respects on Memorial Day

Hundreds of people gathered across the Portland area Monday to honor and remember fallen service members.

Not a day goes by, where Val Jack doesn’t think of her dad.

“My daddy was in WWI,” said Jack.

And not a Memorial Day goes by where she doesn’t make an effort to come visit him at Willamette National Cemetery.

“When we did come up here after they were finally able to bury him and I looked this direction, you know, he would’ve liked it,” she said.

Jack was one of many visiting a loved one at the cemetery Monday. Or, for those like Ronnie Vostinak, just visiting.

“I had never been to a veteran’s cemetery and I wanted to bring my son,” said Vostinak. “Super powerful. It’s very powerful.”

A large ceremony was also held at Willamette National Cemetery on Monday.

In Hillsboro there was a similar gathering, where people listened to music and speakers.

The many gatherers in Portland, Hillsboro and other Memorial Day events just wanted people to remember what the day is all about.

“It’s giving thanks for what all the veterans did for us and continue to do,” said Jack. “Like my dad.”

