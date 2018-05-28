1 dead, 2 injured in rollover crash in unincorporated Molalla

A woman died and two men were hospitalized after a rollover crash in unincorporated Molalla on Monday.

At about 12:50 p.m., the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office said they received multiple 911 calls about a crash near the 12000 block of South Dart Road.

According to the sheriff’s office, callers reported that a vehicle had left the road and rolled several times.

One of the passengers, a 20-year-old woman from Michigan, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver, an 18-year-old man from Molalla, and the other passenger, a 21-year-old man also from Molalla, were both taken to Portland-area hospitals where they are being treated for their injuries.

The names of the people involved in the crash are being withheld until family notifications are completed.

The sheriff’s office thanked the good Samaritans who stopped to help render medical aid until first responders arrived.

Deputies said the cause of the crash is under investigation, but initial reports indicated that speed may have been a contributing factor.

