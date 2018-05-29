Fire damages two units at Willow Point Apartments in Salmon Creek, no injuries reported

Crews responded to an apartment fire in the Salmon Creek area late Monday night.

Clark County Fire District 6 crews were called out to the fire at the Willow Point Apartments, located at 1317 Northwest 2nd Avenue, just before midnight.

When crews arrived to the scene, they found the fire outside of a second story apartment, and it was in the process of spreading to the third floor.

Three engines, one squad and a Battalion Chief responded to help fight the fire.

Firefighters were able to put the fire out quickly.

Clark Co. Fire District 6 said one cat had to be rescued, but there were no injuries related to the fire.

The exact cause of the fire is unknown, but officials said it appears to have started on the outside, or balcony, of a second floor apartment.

