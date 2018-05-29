Beaverton police: 20-year-old driver arrested for DUII, attempting to elude officers

A 20-year-old driver was arrested Tuesday morning after attempting to elude officers in Beaverton.

Officers were called out to the 5700 block of Southwest Alger Avenue at 2:45 a.m. regarding suspicious people hanging out around a Hyundai Elantra. Officers learned the Hyundai was a stolen vehicle.

Police said before officers arrived on the scene, people inside a Toyota Prius was seen leaving the area.

Then at 3:45 a.m., officers were called to the 5600 block of Southwest Dover Lane regarding people in a Toyota Prius breaking into vehicles.

When officers arrived at the scene, they attempted to stop the Toyota. The driver, identified as Hassan Sheikh, nearly collided with an officer as he fled the scene.

Police said the Toyota crashed near Southwest Oleson Road and Beaverton-Hillsdale Highway. Sheikh and a 17-year-old female fled on foot, but were caught a short distance away.

Officers learned the Toyota had been stolen overnight and that Sheikh had the key to the stolen Hyundai in his pocket.

According to police, officers found eight vehicles that had been broken into by the suspects.

Sheikh was arrested and booked into the Washington County Jail for charges of DUII, felony and misdemeanor elude, two counts of unlawful use of a motor vehicle, unlawful entry into a motor vehicle, hit-and-run, reckless driving, reckless endangering, interfering with a police officer, and an outstanding misdemeanor DUII warrant.

The 17-year-old female was charged with identity theft, three counts of unlawful entry into a motor vehicle, and interfering with a police officer.

