Local Grammy winner featured in Oregon Ballet Theatre’s “Closer”

In a stunning collaboration of local talent, the Oregon Ballet Theatre’s new show, “Closer,” features beautiful choreography set to original music by a Portland-based Grammy winner. André Allen Anjos, better known as RAC, is originally from Portugal but lives in Portland. Last year, he won the Grammy award in the category of Best Remixed Recording, becoming the first-ever Grammy winner from Portugal.

The Oregon Ballet Theatre’s “Closer” still has five performances running from Thursday to Sunday at BodyVox in NW Portland.

For more information: https://www.obt.org/1718-season/closer/

