Local Grammy winner featured in Oregon Ballet Theatre’s “Closer” - KPTV - FOX 12


More Good Day Oregon

Local Grammy winner featured in Oregon Ballet Theatre’s “Closer”

Posted: Updated:
Image KPTV Image KPTV
PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) -

In a stunning collaboration of local talent, the Oregon Ballet Theatre’s new show, “Closer,” features beautiful choreography set to original music by a Portland-based Grammy winner. André Allen Anjos, better known as RAC, is originally from Portugal but lives in Portland. Last year, he won the Grammy award in the category of Best Remixed Recording, becoming the first-ever Grammy winner from Portugal.

The Oregon Ballet Theatre’s “Closer” still has five performances running from Thursday to Sunday at BodyVox in NW Portland.

For more information: https://www.obt.org/1718-season/closer/

Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved. 

More Good Day Oregon
Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.