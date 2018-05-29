Fire damages Gresham home, no injuries reported - KPTV - FOX 12

Fire damages Gresham home, no injuries reported

GRESHAM, OR

Crews responded to a house fire in Gresham Tuesday morning.

The fire started at a home, located near East Burnside and 172nd Avenue, just after 7:30 a.m.

Firefighters were able to quickly knock down the fire. No injuries were reported.

FOX 12 spoke to Brian Hunt who says he and a coworker were driving in the area when they noticed the flames.

"Jessie called 9-1-1. I grabbed a board and just started smashing out windows just in case someone was in there, yelling to see if anyone was in there," said Hunt.

Gresham Fire officials said the home is considered a complete loss.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

