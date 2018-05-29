Gresham police asking for public's help to ID robbery suspect

The Gresham Police Department is asking for the public's help identifying a woman who stole from a grocery store earlier this month.

Police said on May 18 around 1 p.m., the woman stole some items from a grocery store by putting them in her small child's backpack and a second child's stroller.

When loss prevention specialists confronted the woman, she rammed them with the stroller. The woman then got into her vehicle and backed into an unoccupied motorcycle.

Police said an officer later located the woman's vehicle near Eastman Parkway and Division Street. When the officer tried to pull the vehicle over, the woman began to drive erratically and fled.

The officer did not pursue the vehicle for the safety of the public and the children in the vehicle, according to police.

The woman is now wanted for charges of robbery in the third degree, theft in the second degree, harassment, hit-and-run, and attempt to elude in a vehicle.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect is asked to call the Gresham Police Department's tip line at 503-618-2719. Reference case number 18-28068.

