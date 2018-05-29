Firefighters respond to Eagle Creek Fire hotspot near Herman Creek

A small hotspot from the Eagle Creek Fire was reported near Herman Creek early Tuesday morning.

The Forest Service said the glow from the flare-up was seen around 2 a.m. and firefighters found the hotspot about a half mile east of the Herman Creek Trailhead.

The fire was found smoldering in heavy downed timber with few ground fuels, according to the Forest Service.

Two engines and a hand crew from the Columbia River Gorge National Scenic Area are suppressing the fire.

The Forest Service said while the Eagle Creek Fire was contained in late Nov. 2017, it has not yet been declared out.

Officials said heavy fuels and organic material can hold heat underground over winter and flare back up after a period of warm dry weather, and this spring has been unusually dry in the Columbia River Gorge.

The Forest Service would like to remind people to be extra vigilant with campfires and to be aware of any local prohibitions due to fire hazards.

For more information about Eagle Creek Fire closures visit: https://www.fs.usda.gov/detail/crgnsa/home/?cid=fseprd561692

