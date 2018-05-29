Lebanon man facing rape charges connected to crimes involving underage female

Lebanon police arrested a 41-year-old Sunday who they say committed multiple sex crimes involving an underage female.

According to officers, Mark William Chevalier committed the crimes at his home. The female, who was known to him, has been identified by the department.

Chevalier faces three counts of rape in the first degree, three counts of sex abuse in the third degree and one charge of sodomy in the third degree

Police say his arrest stems from a report that images depicting child abuse were located on a digital device owned by Chevalier.

After his arrest this weekend, Chevalier was taken to the Lebanon jail, the transferred to the Linn County jail.

He has had multiple contacts with the department dating back to 2006. Many of the contacts involve Chevalier reporting noise complaints, disturbances and suspicious circumstances.

Lebanon police say they are not aware of any additional victims related to the case. Officers continue to investigate and ask anyone with additional information to contact Detective Sgt. Taylor Jackson.

