Thorns’ Christine Sinclair will play for Canada against Germany next month

Portland Thorns’ Christine Sinclair was officially named to the Canada Woman’s National team Tuesday, and will play in an international game against Germany next month, according to team officials.

The 35-year-old forward, who hails from Burnaby, BC, Canada, will join the Canadian soccer team after their match against North Carolina Courage Wednesday.

She will participate in a friendly against Germany in Hamilton, Ontario June 10.

She will rejoin the team ahead of a road match against the Chicago Red Starts Saturday, June 16.

Sinclair will not miss any matches while away on national team duty, team officials say.

Sinclair currently leads the National Women’s Soccer League with six goals in 10 matches this season. She remains second on the all-time international scoring list with 172 goals in 267 appearances with Canada.

