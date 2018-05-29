Court docs: Driver accused of hitting 3 women on sidewalk near PSU lives in car

Air 12 image of Gregory Porter being taken into custody Friday on left. On right, jail booking photo of Porter.

The man accused of driving onto the sidewalk near Portland State University and hitting three women has lived in his car for the last year, according to court documents.

Court documents released Tuesday state Gregory Phillip Porter, 61, is a transient. Investigators said Porter seriously injured three women near Southwest 6th Avenue and Montgomery Street on Friday morning.

Porter was taken into custody Friday afternoon after his car was found parked with front-end damage near Northeast 16th Avenue and Glisan Street.

Police have not released a possible motive for the collision and detectives said Porter is the only suspect in the case. A search warrant has been obtained for his car.

A probable cause affidavit states that when Porter was taken into custody he told officers he had been driving his SUV downtown on that day and that he does not allow anyone else to drive his car.

A PSU student told FOX 12 after the crash that her family had owned the car, but they sold it two months ago through a broker. That broker was not able to confirm who bought the car from him.

Court documents state Porter said he has lived in his car for the past year. He has no pending cases against him and he is not on court-ordered supervision.

Porter told investigators he completed an alcohol treatment class for a drunken driving charge in 1996 and now only uses alcohol twice a year. He uses marijuana daily for pain, according to court documents.

Porter said he did not know the victims. Court documents identified the victims as Hannah Cline, Sabrina Vuscan and Fadra Regis. Cline sustained life-threatening injuries, Vuscan had a lacerated liver and spleen, and Regis sustained a fractured leg, according to a probable cause affidavit.

Porter is facing charges including attempted aggravated murder, hit and run and first-degree assault. He was arraigned in court Tuesday and his bail was set at $1.54 million.

