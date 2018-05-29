Man shot, seriously hurt at NE Portland transit station

Portland police responded to reports of a shooting Tuesday afternoon at a northeast Portland transit station.

Responding officers arrived in the 1500 block of Northeast 82nd Avenue and found a man with a serious but non-life-threatening gunshot wound, the bureau says.

Officers applied a tourniquet to the wound until medical personnel arrived and transported the man to a Portland-area hospital by ambulance.

Officers searched the area for a shooting suspect but say they didn’t find anyone.

The bureau says officers found evidence of gunfire at the transit station, which is near Madison High School.

Based on preliminary information, officers believe the shooting occurred on the street-level northbound platform. The platform was closed for about an hour while detectives investigated.

The bureau says more information will be released as it becomes available.

Anyone with additional information about the shooting should call Portland police on their non-emergency line at 503-823-3333.

