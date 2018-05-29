NE Portland stabbing suspect appears in court, arraignment delayed

The man accused of stabbing another man 17 times in northeast Portland on Sunday night faced a Multnomah County judge on Tuesday.

Todd Schneider, 25, is charged with attempted murder, assault and unlawful use of a weapon in the stabbing of Kasey Lebechuck.



Police said Lebechuck was stabbed Sunday night around 6:30 p.m. located in the 12400 blocks of Northeast Siskiyou Street.



Lebechuck’s neighbors told FOX 12 for the past few weeks he would get to an adjacent field and politely talk with homeless campers and tell them they could not camp there and that they were violating city ordinances.



His daughter, Kayla McNeel, said her father approached Schneider and told him he could not camp in the field. That’s when she said Schneider pulled out a knife and started to stab her dad.



“The man said hold on a second, I got to get my phone, it's ringing,” McNeel said. "He went over to his backpack pulled out a knife and started stabbing him.”



Schneider was later arrested and charged.



In court Tuesday, the 25-year old told the judge he wanted to represent himself, saying he has been targeted by the government and anyone the government pays to represent him would be a disservice.



The judge asked to appoint a public defender until she could figure out if he was competent to represent himself.

Schneider refused and said he would represent himself. The judge then decided to delay his arraignment until Wednesday morning and Schneider has been ordered to have not contact with the victim.

