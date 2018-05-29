Accused trafficker gets 17 years for distributing meth, pot, cocaine and heroin in Oregon

An accused drug trafficker with ties to Oregon was sentenced to 17 years in federal prison Tuesday, according to the U.S. District Attorney’s Office.

Francisco Nuno-Urenda, 41, was based in California and supplied numerous drug trafficking organizations, including a network that operated in Portland.

He was sentenced in court Tuesday for his role in a scheme that brought methamphetamine, marijuana, cocaine and heroin into Oregon.

He kept contact with about 15 different Mexico-based suppliers who were connected to two or three different Mexican drug cartels, investigators say.

Nuno-Urenda was indicted with 15 other co-defendants Tuesday and was ordered to pay $75,000.

He pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine in February last year.

The attorney’s office says Nuno-Urenda will be on supervised released for five years following his 17-year sentence.

