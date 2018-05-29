Deputies: Skier finds body of fallen climber from Hillsboro on Mt. Adams

A skier found the body of a fallen climber on Sunday, according to deputies.

The Yakima County Sheriff’s Office received a call around 12:25 p.m. from a skier who found a body.

During the investigation, deputies learned that two other climbers in the party made it down the mountain and reported a friend missing around 9 p.m.

Rescuers responded to the south climb trail on Mount Adam where the climber fell.

The man’s body was in a position where there have been snow slides making it hard to reach, according to Sgt. Briscoe.

Rescuers are hoping to have the body recovered by Wednesday afternoon.

Deputies are still investigating the cause of the fall and have not identified the victim however he is a man from the Hillsboro area.

