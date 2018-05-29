Deadly head-on crash closes Highway 101 between Astoria and Seaside

Highway 101 was closed in both directions between Astoria and Seaside in Clatsop County Tuesday after a deadly head-on crash, according to Oregon State Police.

The two-vehicle crash occurred about four miles north of Gearhart around 5:30 p.m. The road was closed in both directions for close to three hours while law enforcement investigated.

Based on a preliminary investigation, OSP said a white Ford Escape, being driven by 84-year-old Dale Larson, from Astoria, was traveling southbound when for unknown reasons crossed into the northbound lane and hit a black GMC pickup head-on.

OSP said Larson was not wearing a seat belt and died at the scene.

No word on if the driver of the GMC suffered any injuries.

